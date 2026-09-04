Max Jowitt’s Wakefield Trinity exit explained as York Knights switch completed

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has explained the factors behind Max Jowitt’s departure from the club, with his move to York Knights now confirmed.

As first reported by Love Rugby League, Jowitt will bring his 13-year spell at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium to a close at the end of the season to make the move to North Yorkshire, after penning a deal with Mark Applegarth’s side.

The 29-year-old back, who can play at full-back and in the halves, made his Wakefield Trinity debut back in 2014, and boasts 188 appearances for the club at the time of writing. In that time, he played a key role in their 2024 Championship treble, a season in which he scored over 500 points.

He was under contract with the Trin for 2027, and even had an option to extend into 2028 after signing a fresh deal last year, but will now head elsewhere come next season.

Max Jowitt’s Wakefield Trinity exit explained

Jowitt has found himself falling down the pecking order this season, with Josh Rourke emerging as the starting full-back and the likes of Jake Trueman and Jack Sinfield the de facto half-back pairing. Elsewhere, Wakefield are set to welcome Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to the club at the start of next season.

“We signed Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) primarily as a full-back,” said Powell. “Once Roger became available, we felt he could take us to another level.

“But Max has been a phenomenal player for Wakefield Trinity. Since he’s come back in, he’s been great.

“It’s been more about the evolution of the team, and sometimes you have to make tough decisions. It’s not to say someone isn’t a good player; it just means we’re taking a slightly different direction, and Roger was that decision. We don’t feel like Max is a number two full-back; we feel he’s a number one and he’ll get the opportunity to be that at York.

“We want him to finish unbelievably well here and have a fantastic rest of his career. He’s a fantastic guy and he’s been phenomenal for Wakefield Trinity.”

York Knights confirm Max Jowitt switch for 2027

The full-back now becomes the latest big name to sign for York in recent weeks, namely Cronulla Sharks forward Cameron McInnes, and head coach Mark Applegarth feels he can make a big impact at the LNER Community Stadium.

“I’m really glad we’ve got Max joining us,” said the Knights boss.

“He’s a proven Super League player with nearly 200 games under his belt and he’ll add a different dimension to us in attack.

“He’s one of the best passers of the ball in the league in that second phase of attack.

“He’s a lovely person as well. I’m really looking forward to working with him again. He’s a player I know well and I think he’ll help push us as a team onto that next level.”

Also commenting on joining York, Jowitt added: “I’m buzzing for the opportunity to have a fresh start at a club like York, especially with the direction that the club is heading in.”