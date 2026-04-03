Wakefield Trinity fullback Max Jowitt’s name has been circulated to clubs as a possible transfer option for the 2027 season ahead of the arrival of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Trinity stunned the rugby league world last week when they completed the signing of NRL superstar Tuivasa-Sheck, who will likely become their first-choice fullback next year.

That has immediately raised questions about the future of Jowitt, who is contracted to Wakefield until the end of next season – with Trinity also having an option to trigger an extra season for 2028. That means as it stands, clubs could speak to Jowitt about a move for 2028 at the end of this year.

But the situation could accelerate quickly due to Tuivasa-Sheck’s arrival. Love Rugby League understands multiple Super League clubs have been told by Jowitt’s management that he would be open to listening to interest for as early as 2027.

Sources at Trinity have insisted that they are not actively shopping Jowitt on the open market, and there is no desire to actively move him on just because of Tuivasa-Sheck’s arrival. But there is an understanding from all parties that Jowitt may wish to secure regular rugby as another club’s first-choice fullback: something he appears unlikely to be at Wakefield next year.

The difficulty for Jowitt would be many of Super League’s top clubs appear to have their primary fullback option contracted for next season. Even clubs at the lower end of the table such as Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants have long-term options in the likes of Blake Taaffe, Niall Evalds and George Flanagan.

Jowitt has spent his entire career with Wakefield, making his debut as a teenager in 2014. The 28-year-old has gone on to make almost 200 appearances for Trinity during that time.

But with Tuivasa-Sheck’s headline-grabbing arrival looming for 2027, it has now raised fresh doubt over where Jowitt may be playing his rugby next season.