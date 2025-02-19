Max Jowitt believes Wakefield Trinity must now challenge for silverware and the play-offs in Super League following their treble-winning campaign at Championship level in 2024.

Born and bred in Wakefield, full-back Jowitt enjoyed a starring role for Daryl Powell’s side last term as they scooped the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield before winning the second tier’s Grand Final.

He then enjoyed another leading role last weekend at Headingley as Trinity marked their Super League return with a surprise victory away against Leeds Rhinos, scoring two tries in a 14-12 success.

It’s evident that, both on and off the field, Wakefield are a completely different animal to the club we knew the last time they were in Super League in 2023.

And Jowitt is adamant the time is now for that mentality around Trinity in the top-flight to shift, with their last major honour coming back in 1968.

Max Jowitt makes bold Wakefield Trinity silverware admission upon Super League return

Jowitt has never permanently departed his hometown club, with 154 of his 159 senior career appearances to date coming in a Trinity shirt.

The other five came on either dual-registration/loan for Dewsbury Rams, Oxford and Newcastle Thunder between 2017 and 2019.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague during pre-season, he said: “Last year was an unbelievable year for me personally and for the club as a whole.

“To win every trophy available to us was special, the trip down to Wembley (for the 1895 Cup final) was something that a lot of people hadn’t experienced previously, and the way we went about everything last season professionally was great.

“Ultimately, achieving the end goal of getting back in Super League was special, especially for me personally being a Wakefield lad.

“We want to keep pushing and improving. If you look at the new signings that we’ve made this year, I think there are ten of them, and there’s some internationals in there, some real quality Super League players who are going to add massive value to this team.

“We’ve not spoken about it in too much detail, but obviously the play-offs is where we want to be looking.

“We don’t want to be the Wakefield that are just surviving in Super League, or trying not to finish bottom, as we have been in recent years.

“That’s not where we want to be, we want to be competing for the play-off spots, the Challenge Cup and silverware.

“Ultimately, that’s where we want to be this season.”

‘If you’d have told me six or seven years ago what the club would look like now, I probably wouldn’t have believed you’

Trinity’s home opener this year comes on Thursday night (February 20) as last season’s beaten Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR make the trip to Belle Vue, now formally recognised as the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The club’s rejuvenation over the last 18 months or so has come following a takeover by local businessman Matt Ellis and his family with transformation clear for all to see on and off the pitch.

Jowitt detailed: “Wakefield’s really a completely different club (from when we were relegated in 2023).

“This is my 11th year now, and I’ve probably seen the lowest of the lows at the club. If you’d have told me six or seven years ago what the club would look like now, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.

“What Matt and his family have done coming in with the money he’s invested is brilliant. Even now builders are constantly in upgrading the facilities at the club, and it only helps us as players.

“Things like a recovery room don’t go unnoticed, they’re appreciated by the lads massively and hopefully we can repay Matt, the coaching staff and the fans who have stuck by us through thick and thin.”

