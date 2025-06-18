Wakefield Trinity ace Max Jowitt is setting his sights on an England call-up ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

The versatile ball-player, who can play both full-back and half-back, has seen his name thrown into the mix for the three-Test series this autumn following the injury to St Helens star Jack Welsby.

Max Jowitt opens up on England hopes ahead of Ashes series

While it’s an obvious choice given his experience in the number one jersey, with 138 of his 166 career appearances coming from the starting full-back spot, Jowitt is certainly no sympathy mention.

The Wakefield-native has been one of the form backs in Super League this season, with 10 tries and 54 goals to his name from 13 appearances in all competitions.

This also comes off the back of a superb 2024 campaign, where he scored a record 500 points in a single season as the Trin waltzed to a historic treble.

“It’s in mind,” he said on his England aspirations. “It’s one of the longer-term targets.

“You want to have your name thrown in around England, and if you’re not aiming for that, then there’s no point in playing. You want to be playing at the top, top level.

RL ASHES: Five possible full-back options England could turn to after Jack Welsby blow

“To be mentioned is a bit surreal, but I just need to keep my head down and keep doing what I’m doing with Wakefield and stay consistent.

“In meetings at the start of the season, this was one of my longer-term goals. I’m 28 now, so if it’s not now, then I’m running out of time a little bit. It’s a realistic goal, and there’s no reason why not, but I need to keep performing at Wakefield to do so.”

‘I’d never turn down that opportunity’

One question remains, though: can he succeed at the next level?

The step up from Super League to Test level is one that some of the very best in the competition have struggled with in the past, but the Trin man is fully backing himself to be ready to take the chance if Shaun Wane comes calling.

“I’d like to think I’m ready. I’ve got enough experience in Super League to take that over. I’d never turn down that opportunity either, I’d grab it with both hands.

“I got a little taste of it when I was playing England academy; it’s not the same as first team international, but you get an idea of what it means to pull the shirt on.

But, Jowitt faces stern competition for a spot in Wane’s squad, with in-form Leeds Rhinos man Jake Connor, Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson and Hull KR’s Jack Broadbent also in contention.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Kallum Watkins’ Leeds future finalised as post-playing role revealed

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers launch play for Hull FC forward in big recruitment move

👉🏻 Ranking Super League club’s average attendances midway through 2025: Hull 3rd, Hull KR 4th..

👉🏻 Hull KR launch bid for Warrington Wolves forward in shock move