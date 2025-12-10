Nephew of Leeds Rhinos cult hero joins new club Down Under ahead of 2026

Max Buderus, the nephew of Leeds Rhinos cult hero Danny, has joined South Newcastle Lions ahead of 2026 in order to remain in the Denton Engineering Cup.

24-year-old Max spent time in the youth ranks of NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, the club his uncle Danny played more than 250 first-grade games for across two stints and is now back with as an assistant coach.

Now 47, legendary hooker Danny only ever represented Super League heavyweights Leeds and the Knights in his career.

Scoring 15 tries in 83 appearances across all competitions for the Rhinos between 2009 and 2011, their Grand Final victory over St Helens was his last game for the club.

Over the last couple of years, nephew Max had been plying his trade in the Denton Engineering Cup for Wyong Roos.

The Roos though have sensationally withdrawn from Newcastle Rugby League (NEWRL) and will revert to solely playing in the Central Coast Rugby League competition in 2026.

That decision has led to a mass exodus of their squad, with many players – including Buderus – still wanting to compete in the Denton Engineering Cup, which is expected to have a ten-team format next year after the Roos’ withdrawal.

The Roos finished third on the ladder in the Denton Engineering Cup this year before seeing their campaign ended in the play-offs with a defeat to one of Buderus’ former clubs, Western Suburbs Rosellas.

Maitland Pickers were eventually crowned champions, with Buderus’ new club, South Newcastle, having finished eighth on the ladder and not been involved in the play-offs.

As already mentioned, his exit from Morry Breen Oval is far from the first on the back of the Roos’ decision to withdraw from NEWRL.

Team-mates Zac Montgomery (Kurri Kurri Bulldogs), Isaac Blackhall (Maitland Pickers), Quintin Fui (Mackay Cutters) and Tyson England (Central Newcastle Butcher Boys) have also all seen their exits from the Roos confirmed to remain in the Denton Engineering Cup.