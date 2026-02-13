Matty Russell secures Super League return in immediate transfer

Matty Russell is back in Super League after securing a deal with Catalans Dragons.

Love Rugby League can reveal the winger has completed a move to the French club, who have moved quickly to secure his services following the season-ending injury suffered to their new recruit Mahase Kaho. Kaho, who had arrived from Norths Devils, has suffered an ACL injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

That has seen the Dragons react promptly and land the Scotland international, who was contracted to Oldham have recently agreed to join the Championship club for the 2026 season.

The Roughyeds have not stood in his way and are now close to reinvesting Russell’s salary back into the squad with a signing of their own.

It will be Russell’s second stint in France and his latest Super League move. He played for Toulouse Olympique in 2022 and has had spells at Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Leigh among others. Last year he played for Wakefield Trinity, spending a season under Daryl Powell.

A move to the Championship followed but he has now navigated a way back to the top flight, with the 32-year-old making 152 appearances in the competition to date, scoring 51 tries.

The Dragons are one of Super League’s lowest-spending sides in the competition this year after cutting their budget, but the injury to Kaho has seen them left with no choice but to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

They begin their season with the visit of Huddersfield Giants this evening.