Matty Nicholson shares gruesome photo after major surgery

Former Super League star Matty Nicholson’s road to recovery is underway, and he has the wounds to show for it.

Nicholson, who is currently in the NRL with Canberra Raiders after leaving Warrington at the end of 2024, dislocated his shoulder in a New South Wales game, which has required him to undergo major surgery.

It’s a cruel blow for the 22-year-old, who had an excellent start to his time in the NRL with the Raiders before a broken leg ruled him out for four months. He picked up a shoulder knock in the pre-season game with Cronulla Sharks and after his injury thereafter, he has now gone under the knife.

It has been reported that Nicholson will require anywhere between three and five months of rehab before being able to return to action, and it’s not hard to see why after Nicholson posted a picture from hospital after his operation.

Taken to Instagram, the former Wigan and Wire ace shared a picture from his bed, with the left side of his body a significantly different colour to the other side of his body. Captioning the photo, Nicholson added: “Down but not out. Thank you for all the messages.” You can see the photo by clicking here.

Nicholson will be hoping he returns to fitness in time for him to push for a place in the England World Cup squad later this year. He had a fantastic start to his NRL career with the Raiders, playing 11 games before injury, which ultimately derailed his hopes of playing in the Ashes at the end of the season. The likes of John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul and Kallum Watkins were the players selected to play back-row by coach Shaun Wane in the series, though Wane has now departed, with the RFL expected to appoint a new head coach next month.