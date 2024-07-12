Matty Nicholson explains NRL move as Warrington Wolves receive ‘significant’ transfer fee

Matty Nicholson will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the season to take up a three-year deal with Canberra Raiders in the NRL, it has now been confirmed.

Warrington say they have received a ‘significant’ transfer fee for Nicholson, who was under contract with the Wolves until the end of next season.

Wire chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick says Nicholson departs with the club’s best wishes, with the player revealing he is leaving on ‘great terms’ as he prepares for life Down Under in 2025.

Nicholson, 20, came through the academy at Wigan and made one appearance for the Warriors before making the move to Warrington in 2022, where he has since made 41 appearances, scoring 11 tries.

The back-row forward has won two caps for England during his time with Warrington, featuring in two Test match wins over France.

Nicholson will play out the rest of this season with Sam Burgess’ side before heading to Australia’s capital Canberra in the off-season.

Explaining the move, Nicholson said: “It’s been a lifetime ambition of mine growing up to play in the NRL.

“That’s the pinnacle of the sport and I’ve always pushed myself to play in that competition one day. I think it’s a good time for me to go over and I don’t want to have any regrets.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here at Warrington and I’m fully committed for the rest of the season.

“Warrington gave me the opportunity to prove myself in Super League. I’m leaving on great terms and have got mates here for life. I can’t thank the club enough for what they’ve done for me during my time here and also how they’ve handled the transfer.

“The fans have been brilliant with me also. I really appreciate them and from the moment I made my debut I feel that they’ve really took to me. I want to thank them for the support they’ve shown and I want to repay them by ending my time here on a high.”

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: “Naturally we are disappointed with losing Matty but we were fully aware this could transpire when we brought him in from Wigan.

“Matty goes with our best wishes and I know he’ll be doing all he can to ensure that he goes out in the right fashion this season.”

Nicholson will link up with fellow Halifax native Morgan Smithies at the Raiders next season as he aims to become the next British player to grace the NRL.

Canberra chief executive Don Furner said: “The Raiders have had some wonderful success in having young English players come to Canberra and establish themselves as NRL stars.

“We’re looking forward to Matty joining us in 2025 and we wish him all the best for the remainder of the season with Warrington.”

