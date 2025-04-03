Former Warrington Wolves ace Matty Nicholson is loving life in the NRL after his breathtaking start to life for new side Canberra Raiders.

The England international joined the Capital outfit this off-season, reuniting with fellow Halifax-native Morgan Smithies in the process, and despite missing out on their Vegas trip he has quickly become a mainstay in their match-day squad.

Nicholson made his NRL debut for the Raiders off the bench in their 32-22 win over the Brisbane Broncos, marking the occasion with two tries, and has since gone onto start against Manly Sea Eagles, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks today.

“I’m learning and growing every week”

Speaking to Nine’s Wide World of Sport before his side faced the Sharks in round five, Nicholson said he is enjoying his time in the Australian comp.

“Yeah, I’m loving it,” he said. “I’m learning and growing every week and just trying to improve my game, which is good.”

He also revealed his Dad had made the journey out to Australia to watch the game for the first time since his switch this off-season.

“I’m lucky enough to have my Dad here tonight, he flew out on Tuesday. Hopefully, we can make it a special night and have a few beers with my Dad afterwards.”

And a special night it was indeed. In keeping with his glorious form since breaking into the Raiders’ match-day squad, Nicholson yet again made a strong impact.

The back-rower opened the scoring for the night after just three minutes with a spectacular solo effort, beating three defenders to dot down.

On top of his try-scoring antics, Nicholson played a key role in the Raiders’ dramatic 24-20 win. Across his 78-minute stint on the pitch, he made 8 carries for 80 metres ball-in-hand, notching 6 tackle bursts and 1 linebreak in the process.

In defence, he also posted an extraordinary 46 tackles in defence at a 100% success rate as well.

