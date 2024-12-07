Former Warrington Wolves man opens up on NRL move with Canberra Raiders

Matty Nicholson has opened up on his move to Canberra Raiders, saying their previous links with English players was a big factor in him signing with Australia’s capital club.

The 21-year-old will get his first taste of the NRL next season after joining Canberra on a three-year contract from Super League side Warrington Wolves.

Nicholson, a highly-rated back-rower in the British game, will became the latest Englishman to make his mark on the Raiders, following in the footsteps of Morgan Smithies, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton, Josh Hodgson and George Williams who have previously pulled on the green jersey.

“I think the Englishmen who have come over here before have all done really well, I had quite a few conversations with George Williams and John Bateman before I came here and they’ve nothing but good things to say,” Nicholson told the Australian media on NRL.com.

“I think it’s a good club, obviously it’s steeped in history, so it’s a place I thought I could come and improve my rugby.

“When I were negotiating, obviously they knew Smell (Whitehead) was moving to Super League, so there was an opportunity there for me, so it’s just one that I’ve got to take really.”

Nicholson is currently living with fellow Halifax native Smithies and his partner Tara as he gets used to his new surroundings in Australia’s capital.

Nicholson and Smithies both played their junior rugby at renowned community club Siddal and came through the ranks at Wigan Warriors together.

“It’s been really good, it’s been a nice, easy transition, obviously living with Morgs,” he added. “It seems a really nice place to live, nice and quiet, but I’m really enjoying it so far.

“I think it’s always good when you move to a club and you know one person. We’ve been close for a number of years now so it’s been surreal really, coming over here and living with Morgs and Tara and stuff, so it’s been really good.

“Growing up, you never would have imaged two local lads who live 10 minutes away from each other would be playing at Canberra Raiders so yeah, it is a bit surreal.”

