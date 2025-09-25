Former Hull KR ace among quintet to extend stay with Championship club

Former Hull KR man Matty Marsh has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal to remain with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

Marsh hails from Hull and is a product of KR’s youth system, coming through the ranks at Craven Park to make his senior bow for the Robins in June 2015 against Salford Red Devils.

Now 30, the versatile back amassed a total of 38 first-team appearances for KR before departing permanently for York ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He has spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Sheffield, and will now remain at Olympic Legacy Park until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

Marsh’s career has also seen him don a shirt as a loanee for both Newcastle Thunder and Coventry Bears, with the latter now recognised as Midlands Hurricanes.

Scoring two tries in nine games across all competitions this year as Craig Lingard’s Eagles finished 11th on the ladder in the second tier, he took his career appearance tally up to 199.

More than 110 of those appearances have come in the Championship, with 22 Super League games played – all in the colours of KR.

Alongside him, team-mates Jack Bussey, Masi Matongo, Ryan Millar and Blake Broadbent have all committed their futures to Sheffield.

Former London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack utility Bussey joined the Eagles ahead of 2025, and has penned a new one-year deal.

Ex-Hull FC prop Matongo and former Widnes Vikings winger Millar have also inked 12-month extensions having made more than 156 appearances for Sheffield combined. Long-time servant Millar is responsible for 141 of those.

Forward Broadbent meanwhile has signed a new two-year deal having never permanently been contracted anywhere else to date after making his senior bow back in 2018.

He has 131 appearances for the club on his CV, including 23 made in 2025, with games played on loan for both Hemel Stags and Midlands.

So far, Sheffield’s squad for 2026 shapes up as follows: Matty Marsh, Jayden Billy, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Jack Mallinson, Martyn Reilly, Tyler Dickinson, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Reiss Butterworth, Corey Johnson, Alex Foster, Nick Staveley, Connor Bower, Jack Bussey.

