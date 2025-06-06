England winger Matty Ashton is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The Warrington Wolves flyer has been in sensational try-scoring form once again for the Wolves this year with nine touchdowns before being cruelly ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Ashton is already averaging better than a try a game in an England shirt too since making his debut in 2023, and seemed a certain starter in this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia.

Ashton has given Love Rugby League his Ultimate Team of players he has lined up alongside for club and country so far.

1. Jack Welsby

He can create something out of nothing and is one of the best defensive full-backs that I have played with.

2. Josh Thewlis

He has got some crazy footwork and is one of the toughest players I have played with. He has played through some gruesome injuries and is always there to step up for the team.

3. Herbie Farnworth

I played 2 games for England with him against Samoa and they are probably the two best games I have ever seen a centre play. He was man-of-the-match in both games.

4. Jake Wardle

For Warrington and England he has got one of the best left foots I have seen and could put me away very easily. I don’t think he realises how good he is.

5. Josh Charnley

His try-scoring record speaks for itself as does what he has done in the game. He helped me a lot in my early days at Warrington and I learned a lot from him.

6. George Williams

The best player I have ever played with and so consistent. He leads the team around the pitch and has also set me up for half the tries in my career.

7. Harry Smith

Played with him at Swinton for a year and then England. His organisation and kicking game are one of the best in the country.

8. Chris Hill

An all-round leader who leads with his actions on the pitch. He plays big minutes, his go-forward is great and he is still going strong. One of the best.

9. Daryl Clark

Man of Steel for a reason and someone who can create something out of nothing. He has the best running game for a 9 that I have played with.

10. Paul Vaughan

His sheer size and the way he carries the ball is admirable. He has the best go-forward of the props I have played with.

11. Ben Murdoch-Masila

An animal when he was at Warrington. My Super League debut stands out because he scored at Wigan and ran right over George Burgess. I just thought ‘wow’.

12. Matty Nicholson

He can sniff a try out of anywhere and is a workhorse who didn’t really get the recognition he deserves so it is great to see him in the NRL.

13. Ben Currie

One of the best ball-handling 13s I have played with and does so much for the team on and off the pitch.