Matt Peet’s St Helens team prediction after injury update

He correctly predicted key team news out of St Helens before the last derby, now Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has given his latest tip on how their opponents might line up this weekend.

Peet caught everyone out last year when he suggested that Jack Welsby would play at loose forward for Saints against his side, a prediction that came to fruition days later.

Both Peet and Saints counterpart Paul Rowley said at a joint press conference on Monday that their would be no changes to their squads for the Good Friday showdown, which would leave both teams without key men.

However, when asked if he had any predictions about Saints’ side this time around, Peet did provide one insight, tipping a key player to make their return for the Red Vee.

“I think Nene (Macdonald) might play,” Peet said with a grin on his face.

“I’m just playing! I just answer those questions like a fan really. You asked me about the team and I wondered what I would do. I can’t remember how it played out last year but it’s irrelevant really, isn’t it. But it’s a good question!”

For what it’s worth, Saints’ assistant coach Lee Briers, said on March 18th that Macdonald had undergone knee surgery which would keep him out for around a month, which would appear to rule out any chance of the Papua New Guinea international being able to make a return to action for the game.

From a Wigan perspective, there has been chatter about Jai Field, who has been out through illness after appendicitis. He was ruled out for four to six weeks on March 3rd, which would, theoretically, mean he could feature on Friday if his recovery has gone to plan.

Peet did seem to shut down that possibility, though.