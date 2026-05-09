Matt Peet said he did not need to tell his Wigan Warriors players not to goad St Helens fans after their Challenge Cup victory after accusing their arch rivals of doing the same thing after their Good Friday defeat.

Wigan got revenge, and emphatically, after a humbling capitulation over Easter, nilling Saints 32-0 to reach the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

Yet with his side up 22-0 at the break he still felt the need to put a message on a television in the dressing rooms that read ‘Never write off the Saints’, a quote that has been synonymous with their rivals for decades.

Asked about his reasoning for that move, he said: “It’s obvious isn’t it? I’m not a supercoach for saying to put that up. I just said to the boys ‘do you need me to tell you what you’ve got to do here?’

“They literally danced and waved at our fans and rightly so, we invited that. I just told them the second half could end two ways. It was easy way or the hard way.”

He continued: “After Good Friday we said we had to turn it into a positive now. It’s the only way. That day I knew there was some telling signs for both clubs.”

Asked if he felt the need to tell his players how to behave after getting revenge, he said: “I wouldn’t need to tell them that.”

Peet said he was convinced his side would win the game, insisting it was the most confident he had been about a match in years.

“Honestly, I woke up this morning and it’s the most confident I’ve felt for a few years. Probably because of what happened a few weeks ago. Just the smell of the place, how the lads have trained, getting a few players back. I just had a good feeling.”