Matt Peet’s classy words on Paul Wellens ahead of derby as bold play-off prediction made

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says he’s pleased rivals St Helens have ‘found the level they deserve’ this season, with praise heaped on opposite number Paul Wellens ahead of the pair’s latest clash.

Reigning champions Wigan took over the Super League mantle from their nearest and dearest as they won the 2023 Grand Final over Catalans Dragons.

In each of the four years prior, Saints had themselves been crowned Super League champions, with four Grand Final wins on the trot – including one against the Warriors themselves in 2020.

After a disappointing campaign last term as Wigan won everything there was to win, Saints boss Wellens began the year under pressure: and when results didn’t go to plan amid an injury crisis, it had appeared his tenure had reached breaking point.

The Red V’s hierarchy stuck with the 45-year-old though, and he has repaid their faith with a terrific run which sees his side sat fifth on the Super League ladder, two points behind third-placed Leeds Rhinos and four behind second-placed Wigan at the start of the weekend.

Having won each of their last four home games against Wigan, including two under Wellens’ tutelage, Saints host Wigan on Friday night in a hotly-anticipated Round 25 clash.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Peet said: “They’re a real high quality team and their intensity won’t be a surprise to us, we’ve got massive respect for them.

“They had a few bumps in the road early on in the year, a lot of it brought on by injuries.

“They had a tough time, but he’s handled himself with class and dignity all year in the face of what I bet were some difficult times, and his players have paid him back.

“I think the consistency he shows comes through in his teams in terms of their defensive attitude, intensity and the way they go about their business.

“Paul sets the tone for that with Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll, but the head coach leads the way. They’re a very proud club.

“If you think about it, those injuries that they got, you have difficulties and challenges but through that they’ve exposed and developed George Whitby, Harry Robertson, Owen Dagnall and Noah Stephens.

“These players will go on to be St Helens players for years to come, so although it’s difficult sometimes when you have those periods, that’s where the development comes.

“They deserve praise for the way they’ve stuck to their philosophy.”

2006 Man of Steel Wellens, of course, enjoyed a silverware-laden career in the colours of his hometown club: and delivered triumph in the 2023 World Club Challenge in his very first competitive game as Saints’ head coach.

It has not been an easy ride since then, with the second piece of silverware under his tenure still awaited, and earlier this season his family were hounded by the club’s supporters amid a torrid run of results.

The situation also boiled over at Magic Weekend, with a supporter attempting to get at Wellens himself after a defeat to Leeds at St James’ Park.

Peet continued: “I think you feel for any head coach when they go through stuff like that, but particularly Paul because it’s his hometown and I know he’s deeply invested in that club.

“I also could see that they were doing a lot of things really well and backing their own.

“For development to come and progress to come, you’ve got to overcome some adversity.

“When the lads were getting stick off the crowd, and I know there were things going on after games, I did feel for him.

“Although they are a rival, I have been pleased to see them find the level that they deserve in terms of the season.

“I think they’ve got better rugby ahead of them as well, and I’ve obviously got mates there, particularly Briersy.

“I just like the way their team and the players carry themselves, a lot of the lads are not too far from here and I think the St Helens club can be really proud of them.”

Despite their defeat at Hull KR, Saints’ spot in the play-offs was officially confirmed last weekend due to results elsewhere.

In truth, their place in the top six has been nailed on for some time, but the task now is to ensure they finish in the top four and earn a play-off game on home soil.

But regardless of where they end up on the ladder in three rounds’ time, Peet is backing them for success this year.

He added: “I’ve always thought that they’d be in the semi-finals, without doubt, and I won’t change on that.

“I think they’ve just got a consistency in performance and intesnity.

“You look at some of the players they’ve got in the spine and in the front-row, the two centres I mentioned previously (in Harry Robertson and Mark Percival)… anyone whose radar they’ve not been on doesn’t understand the competition.”