Matt Peet’s classy words on Hull KR duo ahead of crunch clash with admiration shared

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet shared his admiration of Hull KR duo Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Micky McIlorum, labelling them ‘two of his favourite players from the last decade’.

The Warriors and the Robins, who met at Old Trafford in last year’s Super League Grand Final, square off for the first time this year at Craven Park on Friday night.

KR head into the Round 7 clash top of the Super League table having won every game they’ve played so far this season, with Wigan four competition points behind them in third.

Since Peet’s side beat them at Old Trafford last October, KR’s squad has been bolstered by both Waerea-Hargreaves and McIlorum, among others.

But it’s those two who the Cherry and Whites head coach has singled out for some high praise ahead of Friday night’s showdown in East Hull.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet said: “I like the way their team has shaped up.

“The lads they have recruited off-season, Micky (McIlorum) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, they’re two of my favourite players of the last decade or so. It’s great to see them together.

“He (Waerea-Hargreaves) is an old-school front-rower that has played in some massive games and in some of the best teams in the NRL.

“(I’ve got) nothing but respect for him and for Micky. Micky is loved here and held in such high esteem.

“They are both confrontational players, and we probably don’t see as much of that (confrontational side) in the game as we used to, but they are still good to watch.

“I’m sure they’ve had a massive influence on the rest of the pack at Hull KR.

“I’ve got a lot of admiration for those two.”

‘I think he makes players around him better, I’ve said that for a long time’

At the beginning of his career, Leeds-born McIlorum came through the youth ranks at Wigan and went on to play 242 games in their colours between 2007 and 2017.

Winning two Super League titles and three Challenge Cups along the way, the 37-year-old eventually departed for Catalans Dragons and spent seven seasons in France prior to linking up with KR this year.

When his international appearances for England and Ireland are included, the veteran hooker is now just three games off hitting the milestone of 400 career appearances.

And when asked whether McIlorum was one of the toughest players we’ve seen in Super League, he responded: “Not one of… the toughest player!

“He’s so understated off the field. He keeps himself to himself, he’s an intelligent lad and there’s loads to respect about him.

“On the field, he’s full-on. I think he makes players around him better, I’ve said that for a long time. He brings out the best in others.

“I’ve got loads of respect for Micky, for what he did at Wigan, Catalans and now Hull KR.

“One of the best, I think.”

