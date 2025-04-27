Matt Peet’s classy words on Hull FC with glowing praise delivered ahead of latest clash

Wigan boss Matt Peet has praised Hull FC’s swift turnaround under the tutelage of John Cartwright ahead of the Warriors’ trip to the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The final game of Round 9 in Super League brings the third meeting of the year between Wigan and Hull, with the Cherry and Whites only one competition point ahead of FC as things stand.

This time last year, the Black and Whites had won just once, and that sole victory came by the finest of margins on home soil against a London Broncos side that had been relegated before a ball had been kicked courtesy of IMG.

By the end of 2024, a whopping 38 competition points separated 11th-placed Hull and champions Wigan.

This term, with Australian Cartwright having taken charge ahead of 2025, FC have looked a different team entirely and already have one win under their belt against the Warriors, with that coming in the Challenge Cup.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week ahead of Sunday’s game, Peet said: “I think we’re up against a quality team who’ve probably been the (surprise package).

“When I say they’re a surprise package, there’s probably been a bit of the unknown because they had such a high turnover and a new coach.

“They’ve certainly delivered, and I like the way they play. I like the way they carry themselves, I like the way John (Cartwright, Hull FC head coach) speaks.

“I think you can tell he’s been around the block, and his team are well put together.

“They’re very, very tough and very, very committed. But I also think they move the ball as well as any team in the competition now.

“When you recruit players like John Asiata, Aidan Sezer and Jordan Rapana (and pair them) with the quality young players that they’ve managed to unearth through the adversity of the last season or so, they’ve quickly got all the markings of a top team again.

“It’s credit to the work of Richie (Myler, CEO) and the board in putting that squad together and recruiting John, Andy Last (assistant coach) and Grixy (Simon Grix, assistant coach) in the first place.

“I’ve said in the past that I think the work Simon Grix did last year in the face of adversity instilled some good ethics in the club, and that’s probably the foundation that this year has been built on for them.”

