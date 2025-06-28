Matt Peet’s classy words on Castleford boss Danny McGuire ahead of Tigers clash

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has shared his admiration for Castleford Tigers counterpart Danny McGuire ahead of the pair’s Super League clash this weekend.

Saturday night’s Round 16 clash in West Yorkshire will be the first time that Wigan and Cas have met in 2025, and accordingly, the first time that Peet has gone up against McGuire as a head coach.

The Leeds Rhinos icon was handed the leading role at The Jungle ahead of 2025 having spent the previous 12 months working as an assistant to former Tigers boss Craig Lingard.

Peet, of course, will hope to conquer McGuire and Cas as Wigan aim to claw back a deficit to Hull KR at the top of the Super League table which could stand at six competition points by the time kick off comes around on Saturday evening.

But in Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the Warriors chief detailed his respect for his opposite number, saying: “I’ve always got on well with Danny, I’ve got plenty of respect for him.

“We always have a good chat when we see each other or speak on the phone.

“He’s a straight shooter, and I think he was when he played. I think that’s the kind of coach he’ll be as well.

“It’s always been good, honest chat with Danny. You can tell how passionate he is about the game. He’s got a bright rugby mind and a clear idea of what he wants his teams to look like.

“He’s trying to put his stamp on things at Castleford, and I’m sure he will.”

Like McGuire, Peet spent some time as an assistant before making the step up to become Wigan’s head coach ahead of the 2022 campaign.

McGuire had been an assistant to numerous coaches at Hull KR before joining Castleford as Lingard’s number two in 2024.

Peet continued: “Danny won’t need me to tell him it’s a big step going from assistant to head coach.

“But what made him a good assistant and a great player will make him a great head coach too.

“That’s hard work and a drive to improve, and I think for all of us, that’s what really matters.”

