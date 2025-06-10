Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says it’s a ‘privilege’ to consider Sir Billy Boston a friend, paying tribute to the rugby league icon after he became the first figure from the sport to receive a knighthood.

Until now, rugby league had never seen a player given the highest accolade possible in an honour’s list.

But thanks to Boston, that wait is finally over. News broke on Monday night that his historic career, contribution to the sport and place as one of the most influential black sportspeople in British history would be recognised by a knighthood.

On Tuesday, he received that knighthood at Buckingham Palace during an Investiture ceremony, and officially became ‘Sir Billy Boston KBE’ by order of the British Empire.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors, RFL and MPs lead tributes to Sir Billy Boston after historic knighthood

Matt Peet’s classy words on Billy Boston following knighthood as touching tribute made

Boston, who is now 90, was born in Cardiff but was initially unable to forge a path in rugby union so switched to league in 1953 as he moved north to sign for Wigan.

He would remain with the Cherry and Whites for 15 years, scoring close to 500 tries in an absolutely remarkable stint.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, current Warriors boss Peet said: “Not just for Billy, not just for Wigan, but for the game of rugby league to get its first knighthood is great news.

“It’s more than deserved and hopefully there’s more to come for rugby league and for the north of England.

“As far as Billy goes, I’ve seen very little of him play, but there’s no debate as to who the best player they’ve ever seen is when you speak to people that are old enough to have seen him in the flesh.

“He’s an iconic figure, an iconic name in our club and the way he’s conducted himself beyond playing, he’s just a gentleman.

“To consider him a friend is a privilege. Everyone in rugby league and the game in the north is going to celebrate this award.”

As well as his achievements at club level with Wigan, Boston represented Great Britain on 31 occasions, too, and formed part of the squad which lifted the 1960 Rugby League World Cup.

Peet continued: “He does have a huge presence, he’s a really warm character. He’s very humble, always up for a laugh and he’s been very supportive of me and the team since we’ve been in position.

“My experience of Billy is not one of big speeches or team-talks, but of presence and a hand round the shoulder. I don’t think he’s someone that’s comfortable speaking about his own achievements, but a great support.

“He’s constantly around the group and the club. He’s certainly part of the team at Wigan.

“In that era in sport, there were trailblazers who had to face up to some tough conditions and treatment, and let their ability and talent and tenacity do the talking.

“That paved the way for other people, and Billy certainly falls into that category in terms of being an unstoppable force.

“No matter what people might have thought of his race or class during that time, he let his rugby do the talking.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every rumoured Super League transfer for 2026 including Hull FC trio and outgoing Wigan Warriors men

‘You hope it paves the way for others… we’ve got number one now, and Billy is a really fitting recipient’

Boston is already immortalised with a statue in Wigan town centre, and forms part of another statue in Cardiff Bay alongside Clive Sullivan and Gus Risman, two other legendary trailblazing Welsh rugby league icons.

The 90-year-old was accompanied to Tuesday’s ceremony in the capital by his family, with Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski also making the trip down on behalf of the club.

Rugby league icon Sir Billy Boston receives his knighthood from King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in June 2025

When asked about the impact this could have on the game, Peet said: “It’s important. You always want the first one and you hope it paves the way for others.

“I know Kev (Sinfield) has been mentioned, rightly so, and there’ll be other people that are probably due to get that recognition.

“If they’d achieved what they had in other sports and maybe even other parts of the country, it might not have taken as long.

“But that’s alright, we are a bit of a sport that has to fight for its moments in the limelight and we’ll continue to do so.

“We’ve got number one now, and Billy is a really fitting recipient.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos’ ‘secret weapon’ shares inside story on success and head coach aspirations