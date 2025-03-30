Wigan boss Matt Peet offered words of sympathy for all connected to Salford after the Warriors thumped the Red Devils on Sunday, and admitted he wouldn’t have judged his players harshly had they dropped their standards through empathy for their weakened opposition.

Having lost back-to-back games prior, Wigan ran out 54-0 winners on home soil in Sunday’s Round 6 clash with ten tries scored, and the scoreline could have been even more harsh had Harry Smith – who kicked seven goals – remained 100% with the boot.

Centre Jake Wardle grabbed a hat-trick while full-back Jai Field grabbed a brace on his return from injury, and there were five others who also got their names on the scoresheet.

Matt Peet’s classy words of sympathy to Salford Red Devils as honest admission made

The victory came against a Red Devils side which included five of the Red Devils’ own youngsters in Nathan Connell, Josh Wagstaffe, Fin Yates, Jimmy Shields and Scott Egan.

Salford’s 17 also included young loanees George Hill and Jonny Vaughan, from Castleford Tigers and St Helens respectively, as well as Wigan’s own Tiaki Chan – another loanee.

Post-match, Warriors head coach Peet admitted: “It’s quite unique, because I think there’s a bit of empathy between the players.

“We just had to get the job done today, and we did it, but I think if some of the lads had dropped their standards today, I wouldn’t be judging them too harshly.

“I thought the (Salford) players certainly did him (Paul Rowley, Salford head coach) proud today, which he’ll know.

“When you’re a coach or player, you are always at the mercy of the organisation and all you can do is do your own job, the best you can.

“Coaches try to coach the best they can in whatever predicament they’re put into, and it’s the same with the players.

“Unfortunately, they’re in a tough predicament at the moment and you hope to see them come out of the other side, but all they can do is concentrate on their own jobs and today I thought they stood up well.

“They competed for large parts, they were up against some talented players and they troubled us as well at times with the ball.

“I thought they were probably unlucky not to come away with at least one score.”