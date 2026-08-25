Matt Peet’s beautiful tribute to Sir Billy Boston after sad passing

Matt Peet paid a glowing tribute to Sir Billy Boston after the passing of the Wigan Warriors icon, aged 92.

Boston will go down as one of rugby league’s all-time greats following a stunning career with Wigan, scoring 478 tries in 488 games for the club.

Peet was speaking in the aftermath of the announcement of Boston’s death and admitted anyone who had ever watched him play considered him to be the best they had seen.

“I think it’s mixed emotions really,” Peet said. “Obviously very sad, but also proud of the life and inspired, I suppose is the best way to put it. It’s going to be a severe tribute night on Thursday.

“Obviously, people are very upset and rightly so, but you’ve got to celebrate a life well lived. Everything that Billy represented and stood for. We have a responsibility to uphold the whole history of the club when you work at a club like this, but I think Billy’s top of the tree in terms of standing in the club’s history.

“I’ve met him quite often and always that warm smile. But more so, I meet a lot of supporters and those that did see him play, that’s all they want to talk about, to be honest. I always say how good someone was when there’s no discussion about who the best player they’ve ever seen was. They even go as far as to say, well, obviously Billy, and then they’ll talk about other players.

“It’s like he was on a different planet, really. No, I wish I could see more of him. I’ve seen bits of footage, but I think it’s more the legend when people talk about him in terms of the stories and players that played against him, players that played with him.”

Wigan are in action on Thursday night when they take on Hull KR, with the club planning a major tribute to rugby league’s first ever Knight at the Brick Community Stadium.