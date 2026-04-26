Joel Tomkins’ new boss has revealed that a glowing reference from Matt Peet led to him appointing the former Catalans coach: before insisting that Wigan would have him ‘straight away’ if he wished to return to his former club.

Tomkins left rugby league earlier this month after agreeing an exit from Catalans Dragons. He swiftly made the switch to rugby union after agreeing to become the defence coach at PREM Rugby side Gloucester.

Tomkins is the latest high-profile league coach to make the switch to union, with Lee Radford forging a successful career in the 15-man code as it stands with the likes of Northampton and Scotland. Leeds Rhinos assistant Jamie Langley and Wigan coach Paul Deacon have also enjoyed union spells with Sale.

And Gloucester head coach George Skivington said after Tomkins’ return that he agreed to bring in the former cross-code star, as well as Brett Deacon, after speaking to Peet about him – and getting a hugely positive review.

“With Joel, I know a lot of the rugby league guys – especially at Wigan – so I had a lot of conversations about him as a character and what he brings,” Skivington said.

“He’s really ambitious and regrets leaving union all those years ago anyway, he likes rugby union, and he’s going to move his family down from up north, settle into the area and rip into it.

“It’s a gamble, but there’s plenty of previous examples set of rugby league guys who’ve done pretty well in rugby union. Matt Peet from Wigan couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a character and said if he wanted to coach at Wigan, he’d have him straight away. I believe there’s enough said about his character and how hungry he is as a coach.

Skivington reiterated it was a gamble to bring in a league coach, but backed Tomkins to be a success, adding: “I’m really excited about those guys coming (Brett Deacon and Joel Tomkins). We spoke to a lot of coaches in this process.

“He has played rugby union for England, so he knows how to play rugby union. We all start coaching somewhere, and he’s got experience in rugby league.

“There’s definitely a punt, but I believe Joel will be very good at what he brings, and there are coaches in the building who can help support him in certain areas that might be alien to him.”