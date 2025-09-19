Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet is now officially part of a very exclusive club of Super League coaches after the reigning Super League champions confirmed another top-four finish on Friday evening.

The Warriors were 22-6 winners over Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium, with their place inside the top two already confirmed after another phenomenal season under the leadership of Peet.

It is his fourth year in charge of Wigan, and he has managed to deliver at least one trophy in each of his three seasons in charge thus far – including an historic quadruple last season as the Warriors swept the board on a domestic front.

Peet only has one shot left to continue his record of silverware every season, but they look in ominous form to mount another push for the Grand Final going into the play-offs.

And whatever happens, he is now one of only three men to have led a side to the top two in four straight years, a remarkable achievement and one which puts Peet alongside two of Super League’s greatest ever coaches.

Amazingly, the two men who did it previously did so over an unbroken eight-year period, at a time when their respective clubs were dominating the British game.

Brian Noble’s all-conquering Bradford finished in the top two every year between 2001 and 2004 – and they won the Super League Grand Final on two occasions during that time, too.

Then from 2005 to 2008, Daniel Anderson presided over a glorious period at St Helens that saw them finish top for four consecutive years. Like Noble at Bradford, that period also included an historic treble, too.

Peet will now look to claim a third straight Super League title in the coming weeks having etched his own name into Super League coaching history again this season.

Super League coaches to have secured four straight top two finishes