Matt Peet has never lost three consecutive games as Wigan’s head coach: but his side must win this weekend to keep that proud record in-tact away at Wakefield, a home of horrors for them in recent years.

41-year-old Peet took charge of the Warriors ahead of the 2022 campaign and has so far won a glut of major honours, including two Super League titles.

The first piece of silverware he lifted at the helm of his hometown club was the Challenge Cup, doing so back in May 2022.

On the back of league losses to Huddersfield Giants and St Helens, it’s a cup quarter-final this weekend: away at Belle Vue.

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Matt Peet’s proud Wigan Warriors record on line at home of horrors Wakefield

Wigan lost back-to-back games once in 2022, twice in 2023, once in 2024 and just the once again last year in 2025.

Notably, they also lost the last game they played in 2022, a Super League play-off semi-final at home against Leeds Rhinos, and then their first game of the 2023 campaign against Hull KR.

But every single time the Cherry and Whites have lost two on the spin under Peet’s tutelage, they have responded with a win.

Come Sunday afternoon, they will attempt to do the same at a ground they have lost their last three trips to – beaten at Belle Vue in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

It must be noted that Peet actually won his first two games at Wakefield as Wigan’s head coach, both in 2022 including a Challenge Cup quarter-final en-route to lifting the famous old trophy.

But each of his and Wigan’s three visits to Trinity since have ended in defeat, and overall, Belle Vue is one of very few ‘bogey grounds’ for the Warriors.

They have lost seven of their last 11 games there across all competitions, so if you buy into that history, there is certainly work to be done on Sunday in order to keep Peet’s proud record in-tact.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Peet acknowledged: “What (Wakefield owner) Matt Ellis has done since he’s gone in is incredible.

“It’s a club that’s got a lot of optimism and positivity around it, which is testament to his investment.

“They’re going from strength to strength. Wakefield has always been a tough game and they’ve always had some quality players, but what you’ve got now is the club from top to bottom heading in the right direction.

“They’re a good team. We’ve not been good enough in those games if that’s the record, and we’ve got stuff to work on.”