Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet admitted there were elements of his side’s performance he will look to rectify after the champions beat Catalans Dragons 28-18.

The French visitors, in their first game since Joel Tomkins was appointed Catalans head coach on a permanent basis, slumped to a familiar defeat at the Brick Community Stadium.

But they scored three second-half tries to leave Peet frustrated – even though Wigan’s victory was never in any real doubt.

We must do better – Peet

The Warriors head coach, whose side had lost three of their previous five Super League games, told Sky Sports: “Regardless, it’s always important to get the wins.

“Elements of the performance were really pleasing but some we will want to take a look at – yet it’s two points.”

Peet praised homegrown talents Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond after they both scored when deputising for Jai Field and Bevan French respectively.

“That’s why we have them in the squad and is what the club is built on along with many other Super League clubs who want to develop the next generation,” added Peet.

“But there are certain things that we’ve got to do better than that as well regardless of who is in the team.

“There is plenty of improvement in us.”

We’re going to run out of time – Peet

Asked what disappointed him, Peet replied: “Our failure to respect the ball in the second half.

“Credit to Catalans as ever – they came and competed as I knew they would.

“But at times I thought we had a disrespect for the ball which invited pressure.

“I’ll say we’d learn, but we’re going to run out of time if we don’t learn soon because it’s happened previously. We’ve got to fix that, for sure.”

Wigan now lie just two points behind leaders Hull KR but Peet insisted: “That’s irrelevant. It’s an attitude thing and I wish we would have fixed it in round two.

“We’ve got to take this opportunity to look at ourselves and decide what we want to achieve at the back end of the year. But I’m really looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, the impressive Farrimond told Sky Sports: “The two points are massive in terms of the League Leaders and where we are in the table.

“It’s not the way we’d have liked to have finished the game in the second half.

“But a win’s a win and we got over the line. It’s competitive and how we like it.”