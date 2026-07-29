Wigan boss Matt Peet has described the home semi-final which comes as a result of finishing in Super League’s top two as a ‘fitting prize’: one the Warriors have their sights set on again this year.

The Cherry and Whites have made it to Old Trafford and competed in the Grand Final in each of the last three seasons, all under Peet’s tutelage.

On each of those occasions, they have done so following a top-two finish in the regular Super League season: claiming the League Leaders’ Shield in ’23 and ’24 before finishing second behind Hull KR in ’25.

All three of those Grand Finals have seen the competition’s top two sides come to blows at the Theatre of Dreams.

And while there are no guarantees history will repeat itself again in a few months’ time, it’s a top-two finish that Peet wants the Warriors to chase in the last seven rounds.

‘To get a home semi-final is a fitting prize for finishing in the top two’

Ahead of Friday night’s ‘Battle of the Borough’ away against high-flying neighbours Leigh Leopards, the Warriors sit third on the table.

They are locked together on 30 competition points with second-placed Wakefield Trinity, who are only ahead of them by the finest of margins in terms of points difference.

Speaking about finishing in the top two in his pre-match press conference, Peet admitted: “I certainly think it’s an advantage, and I think history proves that.

“To get a home semi-final is a fitting prize for finishing in the top two.

“It’s not something we talk about daily, but it’s obviously something everyone’s aware of.

“The best path to that is just to try and get better on the training field, be better than you were the previous week and then it tends to take care of itself.”

‘It certainly is (an important advantage)… every club in Super League would fancy themselves when in that position’

The last two seasons have seen Wigan beat neighbours Leigh on home soil at the play-off semi-final stage to book their spot in the Grand Final after being without a game the week prior thanks to their top-two spot.

Those who fail to finish in the top two have to endure a play-off tie the week prior to the semi-finals at the eliminator stage.

Peet added: “It certainly is (an important advantage).

“The week off and to play a home semi-final, every club in Super League would fancy themselves when in that position.

“Any coach will tell you the same, it’s boring, but it’s week-by-week.

“To look beyond any fixtures would be foolish.”

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