Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has insisted the club ‘earned the right’ to make sweeping team changes in Thursday night’s loss to Hull KR – defending the decision to rotate so heavily for the good of his squad.

Peet was adamant Wigan had multiple players carrying injuries, in risk of charges that would have seen them miss next weekend’s Challenge Cup final or even worse, were playing on with painkilling injections.

That led to a raft of changes, with Peet handing out 10 debutants and there being only one regular member of his usual full-strength 17, interchange prop Patrick Mago. Sam Eseh and Tom Forber were the only other players aged 23 or over, with the likes of George O’Loughlin, Charlie Yeomans and many more Warriors academy stars making their debuts.

It has led to huge debate about whether or not Wigan’s strategy for next week’s final against the same opposition will backfire – but for now, the Warriors coach defending his decision.

‘There’s no right or wrong answer’

Peet said: “I’ve always said I’d do it with individuals in mind and that’s pretty much what I’ve done, whether it was players carrying knocks, playing with painkilling injections, cumulative minutes or the risk of missing a great occasion through suspension.

“That’s the decision I’ve taken. I’ve played it both ways in the past. There’s no right or wrong answer and you earn the right to decide in my opinion. You’ve got to do what is best for your players.”

Peet also insisted that he was ‘proud’ of his players but could have no qualms about the final scoreline – which was the Warriors’ fourth-biggest loss in their entire rugby league history.

“I think Hull KR deserve the scoreline,” Peet continued. “They were clinical and disciplined, but also I’m proud of the team. It was a very challenging environment and I’m really proud of them and the lesson they will learn about the intensity of the game at this level.”

All eyes will now turn to next week to see whether Peet can call on a full compliment of players, having decided not to risk some who had knocks on Thursday night.

Hull KR injury latest

As for the Robins, they will check on three players who picked up knocks on Thursday, not two, as initially reported.

Dean Hadley will have a scan on a hamstring problem and Karl Lawton’s rib injury will need further monitoring – but Jai Whitbread also took a knock that will be assessed.

The likes of James Batchelor, Tyrone May and Joe Burgess were all left out as a precaution on Thursday evening.