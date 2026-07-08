Wigan boss Matt Peet and Warrington counterpart Sam Burgess have united in a plea to the Rugby Football League (RFL) over player welfare, with both sides decimated by injuries ahead of their crunch clash.

Local foes Wigan and Wire go up against one another on Friday night at The Brick Community Stadium, with the pair locked on the same number of competition points sat second and third on the Super League ladder, respectively.

Friday night’s bumper clash though will see plenty of youth involved through necessity rather than choice, with a whopping 19 first-team players sidelined between the pair, excluding those suspended.

Wire head to The Brick without Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Arron Lindop, Zack Gardner, George Williams, Luke Yates, Jordy Crowther, Joe Philbin and Sam Stone. Veteran hooker Sam Powell is also unavailable, though that is through being banned.

Toby King and Toafofoa Sipley would have been on the already extensive list, but could return from lay-offs on Friday night.

Young front-rower Max Wood has also been passed fit after picking up a knee knock during Wire’s Magic Weekend defeat to Leigh Leopards last time out.

The Wigan camp is missing Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Oliver Wilson, Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson and Dayon Sambou through injury.

Warriors utility forward Sam Walters is still suspended, and winger Abbas Miski – who would have proven a valuable addition this week given where injuries have hit in Peet’s squad – can’t play at all in 2026 due to salary cap restrictions.

‘You put these athletes at it relentlessly with no breaks and a short pre-season… something has to give’

Wigan boss Peet was clear in his assessment of why we’ve seen so many injuries across Super League this season, with the majority of clubs missing at least a handful of senior figures as we approach Round 18.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “From late January or early February, these lads play every week.

“They get a very short pre-season, some of them play internationals. We’ve got a salary cap that makes it very hard to carry more older players.

“We get a loop game (at Magic Weekend) which is very intense, and we wouldn’t have it any other way, but it still brings challenges. We’re getting exactly what you would expect.

“You put these athletes at it relentlessly with no breaks and a short pre-season, then we’re going to expect some of them to play in a World Cup at the end of the year… something has to give.”

Ahead of the clash against Wire, hosts Wigan saw the names of Farrimond, Nsemba and Lowe added to their list of absentees.

Half-back Farrimond’s season may be over through a Grade 3C hamstring tear, back-rower Nsemba is expected to miss four weeks and Lowe looks likely to have ruptured his hamstring entirely in just his second senior appearance last weekend.

Peet added: “Every club’s in the same boat, we’re all dealing with it, but we’re getting exactly what you expect when you look at the nature of the game.

“We promote gladiatorial contests, we encourage physicality with the way we promote the game, and then we fine lads on Monday morning for being a split second out (with tackles).

“I’m not even complaining about disciplinary points or suspensions… to fine these players when we’re selling the game off the back of high collision, high speed, repeat efforts… and we’re fining them for upwards of £200, it’s a tough one for me.”

‘Don’t play as many games, and maybe an ability to have a couple of byes in the season, and then you’d probably keep more players on the field’

Burgess’ pre-match press conference also took place on Tuesday afternoon, and he was asked whether both Warrington and Wigan’s squads being decimated took any gloss off Friday’s clash.

He said: “It’s a fair question, but I don’t feel like it’s a shame, because it’s a great opportunity for our squad and our club.

“But I think on a wider discussion, something needs to be done. Looking ahead, we’ve got six games in 29 days in August. I dread to think what effect that’s going to have on the players, but we have no input, no ability to influence.

“We just get told what to do, and anytime you sort of challenge things or ask if there’s a better solution, the answer is simply, ‘no’.

“I feel for the players because they’re the ones out there. They need to get together and come up with an association and have a bit of a say in the game. Otherwise, they’ll continue to be used like this.”

England legend Burgess spent the bulk of his playing career Down Under, and believes there may be solutions to be had if the NRL model was gleaned from in years to come.

Super League stars currently have to endure a 27-round season, and if a side were to reach the Challenge Cup final as well as the Grand Final, their players’ club campaigns would span 35 matches, including three play-off ties.

On the solution to the current welfare issues, he detailed: “It’s a great question to maybe ask the RFL… maybe don’t play as many games, and maybe an ability to have a couple of byes in the season, and then you’d probably keep more players on the field.

“I think there needs to be a fair discussion, and (for the RFL to) actually to listen to the players, to the coaches and performance staff. That’s the first thing.

“We need some careful consideration. Look at the NRL… they play 24 games, there’s three byes each in that, and obviously they play the State of Origin.

“You might play eight games, have a week off, play six games, have week off, play ten more games and into finals.

“You play two maximum trial (friendly) games, your pre-season starts in the middle of November, and you have to get a minimum of eight weeks off. Then the trials mid-February, season starts in the middle of March.”

Though it doesn’t seem likely at present, there is still the possibility that Super League may grow to 15 clubs come 2027, with London Broncos knocking on the door for entry into the top-flight following a wealth of investment.

Asked about that possibility meaning an even longer schedule, Burgess said: “(The RFL would) probably make it three more games, or two more games (if Super League grows to 15).

“I think we play too many games. There’s no doubt about that, we play too many games. There’s not long enough off, shorter pre-seasons, too many games, too many friendlies.

“You can say other clubs manage to do it (keep players fit), but over the course of a long period of time, everyone will go through it. It’s the nature of it.”