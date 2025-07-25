Matt Peet reveals Wigan Warriors’ injury fears after Catalans Dragons victory

Matt Peet tonight admitted that Adam Keighran faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after the Australian centre was forced off during the 28-10 win over Catalans Dragons.

The Warriors thumped Joel Tomkins’ side to move to within two points of leaders Hull Kingston Rovers but Peet could not hide his anguish at Keighran being struck down.

The ex-Dragons star was hurt in a tackle in the 28th minute and had to be helped off the field in clear discomfort.

“Not looking good”

Peet told Sky Sports post-match: ”