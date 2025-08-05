Matt Peet responds to RFL fine as appeal decision delivered amid honest admission

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet will not challenge the fine handed to him by the RFL relating to criticism of match officials, but insists he wants coaches to be able to be honest about what they see.

The Warriors were without a game last week as part of Super League‘s split round, but chief Peet made the headlines having been hit with a big fine by the RFL.

After former Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara and ex-Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire received fines, so too did Peet and Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell.

All four of their fines are linked to the same offence, with the RFL deeming that comments they have made on match officials following games this year breached Operational Rules.

Matt Peet responds to RFL fine as challenge verdict delivered amid honest admission

Peet’s charge related to comments he made following Wigan‘s away win against Huddersfield Giants back on June 14. The Warriors came from behind to win the game, played in Dewsbury, with a last-gasp try.

And post-match, Peet stated: “They’ve just won a game where absolutely everything was stacked against them, from the stadium, the way it was officiated, the pitch dimensions… I’m not criticising the referee.

“It’s just the game is being played at a very slow pace at the moment on a narrow pitch, and we had to find a way, we had some decent players missing, a few things went against us in the game and we had the last effect on the game.”

Having been fined £3,000, with half suspended, earlier in the year due to an unrelated offence, those comments after the Huddersfield win saw the Cherry and Whites head coach hit with another £1,000 fine. His total fine tally for the year now sits at £2,500.

A little over seven weeks on from his comments after the Huddersfield game, Peet is now preparing his side for Friday night’s trip to Warrington Wolves, and addressed his fine during Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

He said: “I’m not going to challenge it, I’m disappointed and all I would say is listen to what I said.

“I wasn’t trying to be controversial, I wasn’t trying to criticise anyone or question anyone’s authority, I was trying to compliment my team.

“I was commenting on the style of game that I watched.”

‘We’re just trying to be honest and open without being too critical, and that’s what I was trying to do’

Coincidentally, Warrington head coach Sam Burgess remains under investigation for his comments on the match officials following their defeat at Castleford Tigers in Round 19.

After they were beaten at Leigh Leopards last Friday night, Burgess comedically refused to pass comment on any decisions made when asked post-match, saying he wasn’t ‘allowed to talk about it’.

Ahead of the pair’s meeting on Friday night, Peet continued: “I do try and conduct myself the right way and go through the right channels, I’ve made mistakes in the past and I’ll make mistakes again.

“But when I reflect on that, and I heard Sam (Burgess) say something similar, sometimes you need to be careful or we’ll end up just not saying anything at all.

“We’re just trying to be honest and open without being too critical, and that’s what I was trying to do.”

