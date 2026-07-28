Wigan boss Matt Peet isn’t expecting a high turnover of players heading into 2027, and admits the Warriors are unlikely to sign anyone to go straight into their ‘top squad’.

With one of, if not the best, youth systems in Super League, Wigan have not been overly active in the recruitment market over the last few years.

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, five players were signed. But of those, only Ollie Partington – who came through the club’s youth system originally – has established himself as a regular first-team player having returned from Catalans Dragons.

Oliver Wilson is yet to make his debut having been struck by an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury just weeks after signing from Huddersfield Giants, while Dayon Sambou – who joined from rivals St Helens – has just made his return in the reserves after a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury.

Jonny Vaughan also joined from Saints and is yet to make his debut for the Warriors, while forward Finn McMillan’s only appearance to date since signing from Championship outfit Barrow Raiders came the week before the Challenge Cup final as head coach Peet rotated his squad heavily against Hull KR.

‘I don’t think there’ll be anyone coming in who’d go straight into our top squad’

Title challengers Wigan have already seen the impeding departure of Sam Eseh to fellow Super League side Bradford Bulls confirmed for 2027, but most players are on long-term deals.

Accordingly, the nucleus of the squad should be kept together, all being well.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash away against neighbours Leigh Leopards, boss Peet explained: “I never say never, but not many (signings are expected for 2027).

“Everyone’s aware what our position is in relation to the salary cap, we’ve got quite a lot of players tied down for the foreseeable future, so I don’t see much turnover for us.

“There are players out there can bring in who aren’t on the salary cap, whether that’s through their age or their salaries, but I don’t think there’ll be anyone coming in who’d go straight into our top squad.”

More so than ever this year, with injuries having plagued the Cherry and Whites throughout the season so far, their youth system has come to the fore.

Plenty of debuts have been handed out, and a number of youngsters like Taylor Kerr and Kian McDermott are being moulded into fully fledged first-team players.

Peet made no secret of the constraints of the salary cap though as he was asked which positions he’d like to strengthen, responding: “All of them!

“If we were in a position where the salary cap wasn’t a thing, then you’d want as much strength in depth in every position.

“But the fact is we’ve got our succession plan in place, and that’ll be driven almost totally by people that are already within our club and within our academy.”