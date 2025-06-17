Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits he hopes Bevan French will return on Friday night against Wakefield: with Luke Thompson also in contention to feature.

French and Thompson will be named in Wigan’s 21-man squad to face Trinity in West Yorkshire this weekend, having both missed last Saturday’s victory at Huddersfield.

French was a late withdrawal from the side for that game after struggling with a calf injury. In contrast, Thompson has been missing since before the Challenge Cup final due to a rib problem.

But both are back in training, and Peet appeared to be cautiously optimistic about the chances of the pair being available on Friday against Daryl Powell’s men.

When asked about French, Peet said: “He’ll make the 21. I’m hoping he plays. But it’s early in the week.”

Thompson trained on Tuesday, Peet confirmed, with an equally positive update on the England international.

“He’s trained today and done a bit of contact and hopefully he will come through the rest of the week okay,” the Warriors boss said. “He’ll be in the 21, similar to Bevan.”

French’s return would likely see Jack Farrimond step out of the Wigan 17 despite an encouraging showing against Huddersfield last weekend.

Peet admitted that would be tough on the young half-back, conceding Farrimond does deserve to be given more chances in Super League.

“It’s important we continue to build those relationships,” Peet said of his half-backs.

“Whether it’s Jack and Harry (Smith) or Jack and Bevan. Something could happen at any time at all and Jack is back in. I like it when he gets an opportunity, I like seeing Bevan and Harry play as well but there’s no doubting Jack deserves to play more Super League.”

And the Warriors will soon be boosted by the return of Sam Walters and Abbas Miski too, with Wigan’s two long-term injury victims set to return around the time of their bye week in early-August.

“They’re both ticking the days off,” Peet said.

“I don’t want to put a number on it because it escapes my mind but Sam Walters will be just after the bye week, and Abbas just before.”

