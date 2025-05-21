Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has sung the praises of Steve McNamara, who is expected to vacate his role as head coach of Catalans Dragons prior to this weekend’s Super League encounter between the pair.

McNamara has been in charge of the Dragons for almost eight seasons, guiding them to safety via the Million Pound Game in 2017 before lifting the Challenge Cup in 2018 and the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2021.

2021 also brought a first Super League Grand Final appearance for the French outfit, losing to St Helens. And they also reached Old Trafford in 2023, when Peet’s Wigan side got the better of them.

But after a pretty dismal start to 2025 which culminated in a 40-0 trouncing away at St Helens last week, the powers that be in Perpignan appear to have pulled the trigger and ended McNamara‘s time with the club.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Catalans Dragons’ coaching plans after Steve McNamara exit become clear

Matt Peet pays tribute to outgoing Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara

As Wigan held their pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and when this article is being written a few hours later, official confirmation of McNamara’s departure was yet to be received.

But Peet was asked for his thoughts on the 53-year-old, who coached Bradford Bulls and England prior to Catalans.

The Cherry and Whites head coach said: “I want to be mindful of how I word it, but I have a massive amount of respect for Steve.

“(I have respect) for the job he did with England, the job he’s done at Catalans, or is doing at Catalans, and everything I hear about him as a fella.

“Most importantly, (I have respect) for how he’s always been with me. He’s always been very open and very supportive.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it, because hopefully I see him there on Saturday.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Huddersfield Giants close in on former Melbourne Storm prop in mid-season boost