Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says he expects Hull KR to wrap up the Super League Leaders’ Shield this week, and says they ‘deserve to do’ so.

Reigning champions Wigan have lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield in each of the last two years before going on the clinch the competition’s big title with back-to-back Grand Final victories against Catalans Dragons and KR themselves.

In both 2023 and 2024, the Warriors had to wait until the final round of the season to cement top spot, doing so after wins away at Leigh Leopards and at home to Salford Red Devils respectively.

This year, the story is the same again: but where the Robins are concerned. A heavy defeat at Wakefield Trinity last weekend has meant that they must avoid defeat at home against Warrington Wolves on Thursday night to clinch top billing.

KR have never won a Super League Leaders’ Shield before, and would become the ninth different club to have done so if they get the job done.

If they are beaten by Wire though, the door will be left ajar for Wigan to try and steal their thunder, which they would be able to do so only on points difference.

Matt Peet pays Hull KR ultimate compliment as League Leaders’ Shield verdict delivered

The Cherry and Whites host Leeds at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with the Rhinos potentially set to rotate their squad as they prepare for their play-off eliminator tie next weekend.

By the time their clash comes around on Friday night though, head coach Peet expects that his side will have nothing to play for in terms of targeting silverware.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, he said: “It’s important we get our attitude right, but we talk very little about the league table through the year.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve secured a home semi-final, and I expect Hull KR to wrap things up, which they deserve to do.

“We’ll then look at how we can build on last week heading into the semis.”

And providing that does prove to be the case, as is expected, Peet has challenged his side to find their motivation for the Leeds clash from within.

They will have a week without a game next weekend courtesy of their top-two finish, and will then host the highest-ranked winner of the two eliminator ties at the semi-final stage as they aim to return to Old Trafford for the third year on the spin.

Peet added: “There’s always a challenge of your mentality first and foremost, whether you’re coming into it off the back of a good performance or a poor performance.

“Whether you’re against a team that’s riding high or one that’s not doing it in that moment, one that’s got injuries… it always starts with your mentality.

“Whatever reasons this week throws up, it won’t be any different.”