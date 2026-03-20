Wigan boss Matt Peet had plenty of praise for York following the Warriors’ narrow victory over the Knights, and hailed the competitiveness of Super League’s three new boys.

The Cherry and Whites retained their 100% record in 2026 with Thursday night’s win at home against York, but their success did not come easily.

Battling back from 14-0 down to lead 16-14, Wigan were then pegged back to 16-16 midway through the second half.

Adam Keighran’s converted try was then followed with a Harry Smith drop goal, and it was that one-pointer which proved pivotal come the final hooter: 23-22 winners after Ata Hingano’s late try for the Knights brought about a nervy end.

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‘I thought York were excellent, they challenged us in every way’

Thursday night’s nip-and-tuck battle was Wigan’s first game against York since a Challenge Cup tie in 2021, and their first game at home against the Knights since April 1986!

Post-match, Warriors head coach Peet directed plenty of praise the way of the team they had just downed in the pair’s first-ever Super League meeting, saying: “I thought York were excellent, they challenged us in every way.

“They challenged us with the ball carries, the ball movement and kicking game.

“For us to go 14-0 down while we’re missing a bit of experience in those spine positions, to find a way to win the way we did was a courageous effort.

“I’m really proud of the lads holding their nerve and finding their way back into the game.

“They’re experienced, strong ball carriers. I thought (David) Nofoaluma was a thorn in our side all night, and the full-back (Toa) Mata’afa has made a great start to the season.

“We’ve seen against other teams that he’s a handful, and so it proved again tonight. It was a good win for us.”

‘There’s no doubt that these teams have come in and they can compete on the field’

The 2026 campaign is still in its infancy, but Wigan have already gone up against – and beaten – all three of Super League’s promoted sides.

Victory away against Toulouse Olympique in the league was followed by last weekend’s Challenge Cup success over Bradford Bulls before Thursday night’s narrow triumph against York.

Peet said: “You’ve just seen there, they (York) were every bit a match for us.

“Toulouse tested us and Bradford was a tough game to prepare for. I think these teams and these squads, there’s a lot of excitement (around them).

“They’re competing every game, they’re working hard and they’ve all recruited and got their own style a little bit different to one another.

“You look at the York team, you know they’re experienced with physicality, Bradford were a different threat than that last week and Toulouse were different again.

There’s no doubt that these teams have come in (to Super League) and they can compete on the field.”