Wigan have won their last three games by an aggregate score of 160-46: but Warriors boss Matt Peet isn’t getting carried away insisting his side will judge themselves based upon how they perform come play-off time.

Between the end of March and late April, Wigan lost four Super League games on the spin, with a Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Wakefield Trinity in-between.

Skip forward a couple of months, and the Cherry and Whites are now Super League’s most in-form team, with the Challenge Cup already in their back pocket.

If you exclude the trip to Hull KR the week prior to the cup final, which saw head coach Peet heavily rotate his squad and play youngsters, it’s seven wins in a row across all competitions.

And the last three of those have come at a canter.

‘We judge ourselves on semi-finals and finals’

The Warriors – who have been involved in each of the last three Super League Grand Finals – followed up their Challenge Cup final triumph over Hull KR (40-10) with a thumping 40-16 success in Paris against Catalans Dragons.

They then thrashed Wakefield 48-10 at Belle Vue before carrying out a demolition job away against Super League new boys York Knights last weekend, winning 72-20 at the LNER Community Stadium having scored those 72 points unanswered.

But ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hull FC, boss Peet remained calm and collected, saying: “We’ve played against teams with some injuries (in recent weeks).

“We judge ourselves on semi-finals and finals, and with respect, it’s not about how many points you can score against teams who are in some tough positions or have got players playing out of position.

“Of course, we want to play well in those games, but there have been times where we’ve had tighter and more intense games.

“We take more pride in those performances.”

Wigan sit fourth on the Super League ladder ahead of their trip to the MKM Stadium as one of four sides locked together on 20 competition points.

Their points difference is superior to both fifth-placed Wakefield and sixth-placed rivals St Helens.

Accordingly, if third-placed KR do not win against table-toppers Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday night, Saturday’s game at Hull will bring Wigan a chance to leapfrog the Robins.