Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet had plenty of praise for off-contract fan favourite Patrick Mago, but did not give anything away on the forward’s future.

Front-rower Mago has been with Wigan since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, scoring ten tries in 110 appearances across all competitions for the Warriors to date, including one in last Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Wakefield Trinity.

The Auckland-born powerhouse scooped the Player of the Match medal from the BBC after an influential performance at Belle Vue last weekend, with that the latest in a series of positive showings this term.

His good form comes at the start of the final year of his current contract, penned back in May 2024, which includes the option of a further one-year extension in Wigan’s favour.

Wigan Warriors coach lauds off-contract powerhouse Patrick Mago as decision on future looms

Mago – who will turn 32 in December – played 37 games in the NRL between North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs before making the move to the UK as he joined the Cherry and Whites.

His time at The Brick Community Stadium has so far yielded plenty of silverware, with his arrival coinciding with the appointment of Peet as head coach.

Praising the 31-year-old, the Warriors head coach said: “He’s been excellent so far this season, he’s been pretty consistent with the impact he’s brought off the bench.

“Even in the games when he’s not had as many outstanding moments (as he did against Wakefield), he’s been very solid.

“He’s doing everything that we’re asking of him.”

But when asked whether there was any news on the fan favourite’s future beyond the end of this season, Peet gave nothing away.

He simply responded: “No.”

Wigan lost front-rowers Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill to fellow Super League sides Warrington Wolves and Hull FC ahead of 2026 as well as loaning Tyler Dupree to Toulouse Olympique for the duration of the season.

As exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague, Dupree will depart permanently for Castleford Tigers at the end of the year, meaning Wigan already have a front-row spot to fill.

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