Wigan boss Matt Peet confirmed Bevan French has been fit to start in recent weeks, with the decision to bring him off the bench based solely on selection as Jack Farrimond learns a new trade as a hooker.

French – who has scored at least one try in all bar one of his eight appearances across all competitions this term – tore his hamstring in a Super League clash away against Toulouse Olympique in early March.

He made a remarkable recovery to feature in the Challenge Cup final against Hull KR at the end of May, coming off the bench at Wembley to score a try in the Warriors’ record-extending 22nd triumph in the competition.

And having then sat out of a trip to Paris as Wigan took on Catalans Dragons at the start of June, the star half-back has since featured off the bench against both Wakefield Trinity and York Knights.

‘Bevan’s a great player for us to bring on once the tempo of the game has flattened out a little bit’

French’s cameos in recent weeks have come with his replacement in the halves, youngster Farrimond, slotting in at hooker for the first time in his career.

For much of the season, first-choice nine Brad O’Neill has been playing the full 80 minutes in a mammoth effort. But now, he doesn’t have to, with Farrimond able to take some of the heat off him.

Youth product Farrimond played big minutes at hooker in last weekend’s 72-20 win at York after French had entered the action, and ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hull FC, head coach Peet explained: “Bev’s been fit to start since (we played) Wakefield.

“It’s been purely my decision (to have him coming off the bench). The Strength & Conditioning staff and the physios are great, his numbers show he’s as fit as he needs to be.

“It’s purely a selection thing now, and it’s certainly a good option for us, I think, it’s worked well.

“Bevan’s a great player for us to bring on once the tempo of the game has flattened out a little bit, but it’s something we’ll decide on a weekly basis.

“It’s something we’ll certainly do again in the future, or we’ll continue to do.

“But having Jack on the bench brings other threats. It’s week-to-week, but it is also part of a long-term plan.”

‘It brings a new dimension to our attack having three pivots on together’

Farrimond scooped the Lance Todd Trophy in last month’s Challenge Cup final having scored two tries in a Player of the Match performance.

His first attempt at playing hooker was cut short in Wigan‘s big win at Wakefield through a gumshield-enforced Head Injury Assessment, but at York, he got the chance to earn valuable experience at nine.

Peet reflected: “It was a good start for Jack, it’s the longest he’s played in there (at hooker), and we’ll continue to build.

“It brings a new dimension to our attack having three pivots on together.

“Defensively, he was pretty sound as well, although he wasn’t on during any period of sustained pressure.

“It’s not just about what it’s doing for him as a nine, it’s improving him as a player.

“It’s broadening his understanding of what a scrum-half needs from a hooker and vice versa.”