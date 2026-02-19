Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet hopes to see Hull KR win Thursday night’s World Club Challenge, an event he insists must be in the rugby league calendar annually.

Under Peet’s stewardship, Wigan enjoyed dominance of the British game in 2023 and 2024, clinching a historic quadruple in the latter as they lifted every major honour on offer.

The first of those four trophies in 2024 came in the shape of the World Club Challenge, beating then-NRL kings Penrith Panthers 16-12 on home soil.

Eight months later, the quadruple was sealed with a Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR, who then returned the favourites last October to clinch a treble of their own.

Their rewards? A shot at the NRL champions of 2025, Brisbane Broncos.

‘Let’s hope that Hull KR can do it… it’d be great to see’

Willie Peters’ KR side take on the Broncos at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night, with that the first World Club Challenge since Wigan’s 2024 triumph.

Notably, Wigan and Penrith both won their respective titles again at the end of the 2024 campaign, but the World Club Challenge did not take place last year between the two due to a number of logistical issues.

This will be the Robins’ first involvement in a World Club, and despite having knocked Wigan off their perch where Super League is concerned, they retain the full backing of the Warriors as they take on Michael Maguire’s Broncos.

Wigan host Hull FC in Round 2 of the Super League season his weekend, with the Robins making their KR’s cross-city rival’s home theirs in the meantime, temporarily.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Peet said: “We all know it (the World Club Challenge) should be a permanent fixture, hopefully the game has that sorted now.

“It’s exciting for everyone and I’d love to see Hull KR get the result.

“I think it’s always a boost for Super League with our young British players to see that it’s achievable, and I think it’ll be a great contest.

“Let’s hope that Hull KR can do it, in a World Cup year especially, it’d be great to see.”