Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet insists rugby league needs to deliver a vision mixed with the sport’s working-class roots and ambition: before admitting too much time is wasted on club-driven agendas.

Despite an encouraging start to the season on the field in Super League, the focus and the attention is once again on boardroom chaos following the return of Nigel Wood as interim chair of the Rugby Football League.

And Peet was asked for his thoughts on Saturday ahead of Wigan’s clash with Leeds Rhinos in Super League, delivering a measured analysis while also suggesting that the sport has to move its focus away from the club-centric agendas that have been prevalent in the game for years.

Peet said: “I don’t think this generation of players will be thinking about it right now but you’ve got to be concerned about Jack Farrimond and the future of the game.

“I think that is where we need to place our focus. Too much time is being spent about individual agendas at each club.”

“I think we’re very good as a sport at coming together when people are in a bad time or for charities but I think we should come together and sort out our sport.”

Peet then admitted that league should use the intelligence it has to formulate a vision for the future that all levels of the sport can get on board with.

He added: “We should commit and imagine if it disappears, what would we do now that we’ve got this chance (to save it)?

“We’ve got so much intelligence and experience in all the board rooms. Just get in a room for two days and come out with a vision that is rooted in working-class ethics but is ambitious and we’ll all get behind it and do as we’re told.”