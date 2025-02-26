All-conquering Matt Peet is contracted to Wigan Warriors until 2030 but admits: “I could see myself staying even longer.”

Eyebrows were raised when Wigan made Peet head coach ahead of the 2022 campaign but his achievements so far have been the stuff of fairytales.

The Wiganer, who never played the game professionally but has risen through the club’s coaching ranks, has delivered seven trophies including a glorious quadruple last season.

Now widely regarded as the best coach in the British game, Peet’s studious approach has earned him many admirers – and also a mammoth long-term deal.

Last March, Peet and trusted assistant coaches Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai penned seven-year extensions that keep them at the Warriors until at least 2030.

Peet had a short stint in rugby union working at Sale Sharks before returning to Wigan and remains an admirer of the 15-a-side code.

But home is where the heart is for the Warriors boss, currently in Las Vegas preparing for Saturday’s historic clash with Warrington Wolves.

Peet told Love Rugby League: “What are my ambitions? I’m very open-minded. I want to be the best coach I can be and have a positive impact on as many people as possible.

“My family is very important to me and I’m very committed to the contract I’ve signed at Wigan. I didn’t sign it with any another intention than seeing it out and building on it.

“I don’t see why I couldn’t be here beyond those seven years if I continue to do a good job. A bit like our players – the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere but I’m also not foolish as well.

“Sometimes people think a club needs freshening up, so I suppose the challenge for me is to stay relevant. I’ll probably be a different person in another seven years’ time too.

“But that longevity of contract means we can get the same continuity with our young players and throughout the whole club. The players know me and the rest of my staff are going to be here long-term, so we’ve got really strong foundations on which to build.

“If you look at our playing squad, a lot of them are tied in for maybe not seven years but not far off it. We’re not going to have too much turnover in that respect.”

Peet has tapped into other sports such as rugby union in search of new ideas and has numerous high-profile contacts in the rival code.

As part of their long-term deals, Peet and his coaching staff will continue to be backed by Wigan with ongoing CPD (Continuing Professional Development).

During the off-season, Peet, O’Loughlin and Leuluai travelled with chief executive Kris Radlinski to visit NFL outfit New York Giants on a fact-finding mission in America.

Closer to home, there has been synergy between Wigan and Manchester United after legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson addressed Peet’s squad before last season’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

More recently, a number of United players visited the Warriors at their Robin Park training headquarters.

Peet cannot fathom the trigger-happy approach of some football club owners who ruthlessly axe managers when their team has a wobble.

He added: “I find it crazy how football managers have such a high turnover with their jobs constantly under threat and it’s similar in the NRL too.

“I think coaches being in post for three, four, five or six years is a good thing.

“I know I’m bound to say it, having recently begun what is now my fourth season in charge of Wigan, but a lot of coaches just need time and trust.

“Clubs are too quick to pull the pin when a few results don’t go their way. Sometimes it’s a cop-out for the board as they can’t get rid of all the players so they just get rid of the coach.

“Like I say, I’ve got no intention of not fulfilling my contract and everyone asks me about it.

“I know the ambition of the club and how much additional investment Mike (Danson) has made in the academy, recruitment and our own personal development plans.

“You look at where they’re allowing us to go and why would you want to leave when it’s the best place to develop?”

