Matt Peet makes candid admission on latest half-back combination as pair praised following Catalans win

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has praised the combination of Harry Smith and Jack Farrimond in the halves, following their impressive performances against Catalans Dragons.

The pair both got themselves on the scoresheet in the Warriors’ 28-18 win over the struggling French outfit, with Farrimond nabbing a try in the first-half and Smith knocking over four conversions and grabbing an assist as well.

‘I loved the way they managed the first-half’

The halves have been a major headache for Peet in recent weeks. Bevan French has been sidelined for some time now with a calf injury, with Adam Keighran shifting into the halves and Zach Eckersley into the centres, but following Jai Field’s concussion, Peet was forced into yet another reshuffle.

As a result, Eckersley moved to fullback, Keighran returned to the centres and Farrimond slotted into the halves alongside Smith, but it seems that new combination has gelled quickly, with Peet feeling they both just fed off each other in last night’s victory.

“I thought Harry (Smith) was very good,” said the Warriors boss. “There was quite a bit on his shoulders, but his organisation freed Jack (Farrimond) up a little bit.

He added: “I loved the way they managed the first-half, but I thought a few of our second-half kicks put us under undue pressure.”

That drop off in the second-half was a wider theme within Wigan’s victory. The hosts led 16-0 at half-time, but Catalans came out strong after the break and won the second-half 18-12.

“We lost our way a little bit in the second half and the standards dipped,” Peet said.

“It was a win, but I would have liked to have seen us commit to the plan for the full 80 minutes.

“The goal for any team is to always get your line speed right, and I was pleased with elements of that. That comes off the back of good ball control and end sets, but in the second half it was a bit different.

“When you become loose with the ball, everyone’s energy lessens, and that’s what happens.”

The result was the key thing for Wigan last night, given Hull KR are not in action until next weekend, with round 20 being split in two, and the defending champions have now closed the gap at the top to just two points.

