Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet sent plenty of praise the way of young duo Zach Eckersley and Noah Hodkinson following Friday night’s win at Leigh Leopards.

Youth products Eckersley and Hodkinson formed a make-shift centre-wing partnership as Wigan came from 8-0 down to beat their neighbours comfortably in their own backyard.

Centre Adam Keighran pulled out after the Warriors’ last session of the week, meaning Eckersley had to move into the centres with Hodkinson returning on the wing from a four-week absence owing to a fractured skull.

Both got on the scoresheet in a second half which saw the visitors score three tries to complete the turnaround, following on from Jai Field’s long-range effort late in the first half.

‘There was a quick chat in the changing rooms, and credit to those two, they got it right and adapted on the run. I liked it.’

At least temporarily, with Wakefield Trinity in action away against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, Wigan have now moved up to second on the Super League ladder.

Post-match at Leigh, head coach Peet said: “Everyone was good, but I thought Zach and Noah on our right-edge, apart from the try in the first half, they came up with some big plays and some of those turnovers led to points.

“We didn’t get to practice with those two as a wing-centre combination, so it was really good to see how they adapted.

“Adam (Keighran) got injured goal-kicking after our last session. Every team is going through it, and we had to make the changes today.”

The Cherry and Whites have won 13 of their last 14 games across all competitions, with the only exception being a defeat at Hull KR the week before the Challenge Cup final which saw Peet heavily rotate his squad.

He added: “Noah was tested… Leigh throw a lot at you in terms of their attacking shape and their last plays are as good as anyone in the competition, so Noah and Liam (Marshall) certainly had their hands full dealing with those kicks.

“I must admit as a coach, when you’ve not had a chance to practice and you throw in a new combination, especially when that left edge of Leigh is as deadly as it is, (you do get a bit nervous).

“There was a quick chat in the changing rooms, and credit to those two, they got it right and adapted on the run. I liked it.”

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