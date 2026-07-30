Wigan boss Matt Peet has heaped praise on neighbours Leigh ahead of the next instalment of the ‘Battle of the Borough’, labelling Leopards star Lachlan Lam as ‘one of the best players in Super League’.

Friday night will see the Warriors make the short journey of less than nine miles across the borough from their home, The Brick Community Stadium, to the Leigh Sports Village.

That journey will come ahead of the neighbours’ 20th Super League meeting, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the overall head-to-head record in the summer era falls heavily the way of the Cherry and Whites.

Games against the Leopards have become hotly-fought in recent years since their return to the top-flight though, and last season, it was Leigh that edged the ‘regular’ season meetings: winning two of three, including one on home soil.

Wigan have had the pleasure of ending Leigh’s season in each of the last two years at the play-off semi-final stage: but head coach Peet has nothing but praise for the way the Leopards have turned the Battle of the Borough into a genuine rivalry.

‘I’ve always considered Lachlan Lam one of the best players in the competition’

The Warriors would, at least temporarily, reclaim second spot on the Super League ladder with victory on Friday night.

Leigh meanwhile could move up to fourth with a win, just two competition points behind their nearest and dearest.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet said: “I think it’s one of the most exciting games of the season for us particularly going to Leigh, it’s a great occasion.

“They generate one of the best atmospheres in Super League, which is a credit to the club.

“And also, they’re a fantastic team in great form, which the wins prove. They’ve got some individuals in outstanding form… Umyla (Hanley), Joe Ofahengaue and the half-backs, (Adam Cook and Lachlan Lam).

“They’re a good team full of good players and it’s credit to what Adrian (Lam, head coach) has done there since the start of the season where he had a few new players to bed in, particularly through the spine.

“They’ve got the hallmarks of a good rugby league team – a good physical pack, energetic outside-backs and then smart players in the pivots who get the ball where it needs to be.

“I’ve always considered Lachlan Lam one of the best players in the competition, some of the detail in his attack, his tempo and his deception with the ball makes it really hard to defend.

“Now that him and Adam (Cook) have found and built that connection through the year, you can say all the things you want in a good rugby league team, and Leigh have certainly got it.”

‘The fact is that now, every time we play Leigh, it’s a great game and there’s plenty riding on it’

Back in February, Wigan thumped Leigh 54-0 at The Brick on a night where Leigh never laid a glove on them, losing a number of players to injury and delivering one of the worst performances of Adrian Lam’s five-year reign to date.

Peet expects the Leopards to be the polar opposite of that evening come Friday night having won 11 of their last 13 games and only lost to reigning Super League champions Hull KR during that timeframe.

He said: “We’re well aware they’re a different proposition (than in Round 3), it’s a long time ago now and they’ve developed throughout the season.

“We’re more aware of their recent form and they’re a very strong team with individuals who are flying at the moment, they’re a very good team to watch.

“It will be nothing like that game, we’re very evenly matched and it’ll be a great game to watch for the 80 minutes.

“Wigan-Leigh has come into that bracket (alongside Wigan-St Helens) because you can be close rivals, but if the games aren’t exciting with anything on the line, then they’re not as interesting.

“But the fact is that now, every time we play Leigh, it’s a great game and there’s plenty riding on it.

“We’re both at the top end of the table, we’ve played in semi-finals, and hopefully one day we can meet in a final.

“It’s less to do with locality and the quality of the contest plus the atmosphere at the games.”

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