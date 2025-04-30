Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet had high praise for Warrington Wolves ahead of the pair’s clash at Magic Weekend, highlighting Paul Vaughan and Matt Dufty as key threats and labelling the latter ‘one of the best players’ in Super League.

When Wigan take on Warrington at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, it’ll be the fifth time the two sides have met across the last two seasons.

Having squared off in last year’s Challenge Cup final under the Wembley arch, the two unforgettably met in Las Vegas on March 1 in Super League‘s first-ever game held on American soil.

As they have against most teams, Wigan have had the better of recent meetings – winning seven of their eight games against Warrington across all competitions since Peet took charge at the start of 2022.

Matt Peet lauds Warrington duo as Wolves’ key threats identified ahead of Magic Weekend clash

That record includes a resounding 48-24 victory in Vegas, with the Warriors having led 42-0 at the hour-mark in that Round 3 encounter.

Despite that terrific head-to-head-record and Warrington going into Sunday’s Magic clash with a wealth of injuries to players in key positions, Peet had plenty of praise for the Wolves in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Asked to identify the threats in Sam Burgess’ side, the Cherry and Whites head coach detailed: “I think Matt Dufty is up there as one of the best players in the competition.

“He’s developed his game under Sam, Martin (Gleeson) and Richard (Marshall).

“You have to mention him, but I think their outside-backs are very athletic and they’ve got some experienced forwards led by Paul Vaughan.

“They’re a well-balanced team, and despite their injuries, they’re in a great position in the league and they’re still in the (Challenge) cup. They’re doing very well.

“It’ll be a full-blooded game.”

