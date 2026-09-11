Wigan Warriors have won a ninth major trophy during Matt Peet’s time in charge after clinching the 2026 League Leaders’ Shield: elevating him further among the competition’s greatest coaches.

No man has now won more trophies in the summer era than Peet, after his team won the League Leaders’ Shield in convincing and ultimately straightforward fashion against Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Wigan knew a victory of any kind would see them finish ahead of Leeds Rhinos, irrespective of what the side they defeated last week did against Hull FC. Incidentally, they lost – meaning the Warriors would finish FOUR points clear at the top of the table.

But there was never any doubt of an upset for Wigan against a woeful Catalans side. The Warriors were far too strong, racking up the points once again to make it 15 league wins in a row and continue to build their ominous form going into the play-offs.

Wigan now have a week off to rest up before they take on the lowest-ranked winner of next weekend’s two eliminator ties involving Warrington and Hull KR, as well as Wakefield versus Leigh.

Should the league table go to form, it would mean a showdown with Wakefield for a place in the Super League Grand Final.

As for Peet, he continues to solidify his reputation as one of the standout coaches in the modern era. In just five years at the club as head coach, he has now won nine trophies, which could become ten in a month’s time if Wigan go on and win the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

That list of trophies involves a quadruple in 2024, that historic and record-breaking season which saw Wigan win all three domestic trophies as well as the World Club Challenge.

Peet is now level with Leeds’ Tony Smith, Bradford coach Brian Noble and St Helens great Daniel Anderson.

But in a few weeks, he could be outright at the top on his own.

Super League’s four greatest coaches

Tony Smith (Leeds): 9

Challenge Cup (3): 2009, 2010, 2012, Super League (2): 2004, 2007, Super League Leaders’ Shield (3): 2004, 2011, 2016, World Club Challenge (3): 2005.

Brian Noble (Bradford): 8

Challenge Cup (1): 2003, Super League (3): 2001, 2003, 2005, Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2001, 2003, World Club Challenge (3): 2002, 2004, 2006

Daniel Anderson (St Helens): 9

Super League Leaders’ Shield (4): 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, World Club Challenge (1): 2007, Challenge Cup (3): 2006, 2007, 2008, Super League (1): 2006.

Matt Peet (Wigan): 9

Challenge Cup (3): 2022, 2024, 2026, Super League (2): 2023, 2024, Super League Leaders’ Shield (3): 2023, 2024, 2026, World Club Challenge (1): 2024.