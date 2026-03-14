Wigan boss Matt Peet sung the praises of both Noah Hodkinson and Dayon Sambou following their debuts in the Warriors’ 30-6 Challenge Cup Fourth Round victory over Bradford Bulls.

Full-back Hodkinson slotted into the #1 role left vacant by the absences of star men Jai Field and Bevan French through appendicitis and a torn hamstring respectively.

Outside-back Sambou meanwhile was afforded 24 minutes off the bench, replacing Adam Keighran and ending the evening as a try-scorer having gone in under the sticks courtesy of an interception.

It was a comfortable win for the Warriors against Super League new boys Bradford, with a spot booked in Tuesday morning’s quarter-final draw.

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‘He’s quite a composed character… it’s a really proud moment for the whole pathway’

Bolton-born Hodkinson, who was raised in Leigh, twice required help with cramp at the back end of the game but got through to complete the 80 minutes.

Post-match, Warriors head coach Peet had plenty of praise for him as he said: “Whenever he’s moved through the grades or when you see him in training, he’s quite a composed character.

“He learned a lot, and I just singled out John Duffy and Shane Eccles in the changing room. It’s nice, I remember what it’s like as head of youth when you pass someone over and you get that chance. It’s a really proud moment for the whole pathway.

“You look at Jack Farrimond, Zach Eckersley, Junior Nsemba and Brad O’Neill, still only 23. I love it.

“I told him (Hodkinson) last week on the way back from France (that he’d be playing).

“Once we knew Bevan was out… Noah has been doing everything that’s been asked of him in training and in reserves games, it was a pretty easy decision to make to be honest.”

Sambou, still only 20 like Hodkinson, was recruited from rivals St Helens in the off-season and handed a four-year deal alongside Jonny Vaughan.

He has had to bide his time for his chance, and played on loan in the Championship for Salford as they were beaten at Workington Town last weekend.

Peet said: “Looking at the balance of the bench, quite often we have Bevan who can move from halves to the edges if we need to in games.

“We’ve already got Liam Farrell playing in the centres, so we just wanted some coverage in that back-line.

“I was impressed with Dayon and the way he played for Salford last weekend, so that was the way we decided to go.”