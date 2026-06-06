Wigan boss Matt Peet sung the praises of George Marsden following his sublime display against Catalans in Paris, revealing the teenager had to leave training earlier this week to take an exam!

Still only 17, Marsden remains a college student and Saturday evening’s clash against the Dragons in the French capital brought just the third senior appearance of his career.

Not until his 18th birthday later this month will the teenager be able to legally buy an alcoholic drink, but there’ll be Warriors supporters aplenty who’d like to purchase one on his behalf following a superb showing across the Channel.

As Peet’s side cantered to a 40-16 victory, half-back Marsden was among the stars of the show, scoring a remarkable solo try in the first half.

‘I’m very pleased for George, he’s still got a few exams to go yet… he had to leave training the other day to get to an exam!’

Wigan’s time on the training field this week has been limited having made the trip to France on the back of last weekend’s Challenge Cup final triumph.

But the time on the field was reduced even further for Marsden, who deputised in place of the suspended Harry Smith in the French capital.

Post-match, Peet said: “Realistically, those are our back-up half-backs that have played today against Toby Sexton and Lewis Dodd, and they’ve more than held their own.

“I’m very pleased for George, he’s still got a few exams to go yet… he had to leave training the other day to get to an exam!

“He’s a very level head on young shoulders, he buys into the information we’re giving him as coaches and I really think he’s got a bright future.”

Marsden partnered 20-year-old Jack Farrimond in the halves. He too scored a remarkable try of his own, and was crowned the Player of the Match by Sky Sports, a week on from his Lance Todd Trophy win at Wembley.

Peet joked: “Jack was the veteran of the partnership today!

“He had some really classy moments as well. He looks really comfortable now playing at this level and I’m sure we’re going to see more of the talent that he has.

“I’m really proud of the pair of them.”

‘You’ve got to look back a couple of months’

Wigan’s conveyor belt of talent continues to produce, with Zach Eckersley and Junior Nsemba also among the try-scorers in the big win over Catalans.

A proud head coach, Peet said: “You’ve got to look back a couple of months when we were going through that period of adversity.

“We gave opportunities to the likes of George… Jack (Farrimond)’s played more and more.

“Noah (Hodkinson)’s come in, Taylor Kerr too, Dayon (Sambou) played during that period.

“All of a sudden, your squad looks a little bit thicker.”