Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes that Tyler Dupree’s exit from the club will allow him to ‘learn and develop in a new environment’ in 2026.

Dupree has joined newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique on loan for the full season next year, following their return to Super League after winning the Championship Grand Final.

He is a marquee addition for the French side, who are looking to immediately become a force and avoid any drama at the bottom end of the table upon returning to Super League.

Dupree has made 62 appearances for Wigan since joining from Salford in 2023, and played a pivotal role in their quadruple-winning season in 2024.

But he will now go elsewhere next year in the hunt for regular game-time.

Peet said: “Tyler will be a great asset to Toulouse as they look to attack the Super League. It is a great opportunity for him to learn and develop in a new environment.”

Dupree added: “I am extremely excited and proud to join Toulouse. It’s a club with a strong culture, high standards and a true passion for success, and I’m grateful to be able to contribute to that. I want to continue to progress as a player, on and off the field.

“I hope to bring positive energy every day, contribute to the culture of the club and help promote work ethic and responsibility. As a team, I can’t wait to play with the other players, to be competitive and, in the end, to bring victories to Toulouse.”

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles admitted he was thrilled to land the signature of the England forward.

He said: “We are really excited to sign a player like Tyler who will come to strengthen our pack of forwards. He is a powerful player, physically imposing and who will bring us danger in attack through his races, his fast outfits and his off-oads. He can be very aggressive in defense too and I think he has everything to ignite the stands of Ernest Wallon.”

The loan does not include a recall clause, meaning Dupree will spend the full year in the south of France.