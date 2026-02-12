Harry Smith is in contention to feature for Wigan Warriors in their Super League opener with Castleford Tigers as he closes in on a full recovery from wrist surgery.

The England halfback has been unable to feature fully in pre-season after an injury suffered during the Ashes series, leaving him facing a race against time to be fit for the start of the season.

But he will be named in the 21-man squad and is available for selection, with Peet to name the same extended team that was named for the Challenge Cup game against Rochdale Hornets.

“We’ve got another session left, if he comes through that alright he’s there for selection,” Peet said.

“Without giving you the team, I’ve got some choices to make. Sam Walters is available, there are no issues there. Other than losing Oli Wilson when we did we’re in pretty good shape.”

That said, Peet admitted Smith being availability does not mean he will play, with Jack Farrimond impressing and also in the squad.

“Whether we choose to use him or not this week, we’re very confident that we’ve protected him and built up to the start of the season.

“The good thing about that injury is you’re running on track, so he’s as fit as a fiddle. He’s been kicking the ball. It’s contact we’ve had to take our time with and reintroduce him too, but being the competitor he is, he’s thrown himself in.

“When we find out he was going under the knife, we were told he’d be available for the start of the season, and so it’s turned out.”

Oli Partington is also set to feature in the contest after returning to the club, a move triggered by a season-long injury suffered by fellow new recruit Oli Wilson. That has left some questioning Wigan’s squad depth this year but Peet insists it’s not an issue.

“The fact is that there’s been seasons where everyone’s been asking me if we have too many middles, how are we going to keep them all happy? The way it’s turned out now, we’re a little bit lighter, so the players are going to be playing most weeks.

“Whether it’s through rotation, selection, or we get to test it, I’m very confident in some of the back-up that we’ve got in terms of Sam Eseg, Taylor Kerr, Kian McDermott. Some of those players we’re talking about now, I’ll throw Morgan Smithies in the mix but Liam Byrne, Oli Partington, they were all playing at 19, 20 and getting to Grand Finals, so I don’t see why this next crop can’t do what we’ve always done.”